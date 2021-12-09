The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will begin from Friday at Tapovan in Dharamshala in Kangra district after a gap of two years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last assembly session at the winter capital of Himachal was held in December 2019.

Talking to the media, HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said an assembly session is being convened at Tapovan after two years gap as the 2020 session was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The session will begin on 10 December 2021 and will continue till 15 December and there will be a total of five sittings in this 13th session of the 13th Legislative Assembly.

He stated that all arrangements were in place in view of the Omicron threat, a new variant of Coronavirus, and all SOPs will be followed strictly.

Meanwhile, the assembly session is likely to be a stormy affair as the opposition leaders are all geared up to corner the state government on various issues including employees’ issues and Covid vaccination.

The ruling BJP has already made it clear to counter the Congress with state Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania making it clear that they give befitting reply on various issues.