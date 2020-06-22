The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1990 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan for the current financial year to ensure empowerment and welfare of this vulnerable section of the society.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the virtual rally of Scheduled Caste Morcha of Organization district Palampur from Shimla.

Thakur said that the main thrust of the government was to ensure social, educational and economic empowerment of these sections of the society. He said that several scholarship schemes were being provided to the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to ensure that education is not denied due to the poor financial condition of their families.

He said that the state government has spent Rs 1317.71 crore on providing better health, education, drinking water facilities, and skill development and various socio-economic activities in the Scheduled caste majority areas of the State during the year 2018-19.

“The corona pandemic has forced us to ensure maximum use of technology to interact with the party workers and general public to follow the norms of social distancing,” he said.

The CM said the corona pandemic situation was under control in HP due to the timely steps taken by the state government. He said that the initiatives taken by the state government have been appreciated by the central government and even the political opponents.

Thakur said that the people of the country and state were fortunate to have a strong leadership in form of Narendra Modi to guide the nation in this time of crisis. He said that it was due to his timely and prompt decision that the number of deaths in India was about 13,254, as compared to about 4.50 lakh deaths reported in about 15 most developed countries of the world with a total population of about 142 crore. He said that credit of this goes to the far sighted leadership and timely initiatives of lockdown taken by our Prime Minister.

The CM urged the people to ensure use of masks while going outside the home, maintain social distancing and avoid unnecessary going out

Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap and President HP State Scheduled Caste Morcha said that the Himachal Pradesh was forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

MP Indu Goswami, MLAs Ravi Dhiman and Mulk Raj Premi and state General Secretary and Incharge Kangra Parliamentary area Trilok Kapoor also shared their views on the occasion.