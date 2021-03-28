Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Saturday said the procedure for setting up the Sanskrit University in the state was under process.

Presiding over the meeting of Sanskrit Bharati Samiti for implementation and promotion of Sanskrit language here, he said the identification of land for the University is being done and the work would commence as soon as appropriate location is identified.

“A Committee is also constituted to prepare rules and by-laws for the University,” he said.

The minister said the state government was considering changing the designation of Shastri and Language teacher to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Shastri and TGT Hindi.

The minister said the state government has given Sanskrit the status of the second official language in Himachal Pradesh.

“We want that HP should be made a model state of Sanskrit language across the country by promoting Sanskrit in the state and efforts are being made in this direction,” he said. He said for this, Sanskrit subject should be included in the school curriculum.

He said that with the help of Sanskrit Bharati, text books of Sanskrit subject are also being prepared.

Additional Chief Secretary RD Dhiman, Higher Education Director Dr. Amarjeet Sharma, Director Elementary Education Shubhakaran Singh, Director Language, Art and Culture Sunil Sharma and office bearers of Sanskrit Bharati Professor Omprakash Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dr. Mamaraj Pundir and Pawan Mishra and others were present in the meeting.