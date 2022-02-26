Sanskrit University will prove a boon for students: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said Shri Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya being constructed in Kaithal’s Mundri village will prove to be a boon for the students studying Sanskrit.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organized at Shri Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in village Mundri, district Kaithal on Saturday, the CM said setting up of this University would not only prove to be a boon for the students studying Sanskrit but this University would also play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s cultural roots.

Congratulating the villagers on the commencement of construction work of this University, Khattar said students living in the nearby areas would be greatly benefited from the construction of this University. Besides this, the students across the state would be able to hone their talent as per their interests. In a civilized society, cooperation of scholars doing good social work is the need of the hour, he added.

About Rs 3.8 Crore have been spent on the construction work of this University and classes have also been started for Sanskrit students in the Dr BR Ambedkar College.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to soon give a report regarding diverting the drain passing through the land of this University. The CM also visited the Lavkush temple and also offered prayers. He gave necessary directions related to the works of the pilgrimage to the officers concerned.