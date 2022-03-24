Himachal ranks first in TB eradication campaign

Himachal Pradesh has been ranked first in National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) as per the survey of Union Health and Family Welfare ministry.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appreciated the efforts of the Health department for effective implementation of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in Himachal due to which the state has been ranked as first in the country amongst the big states category in the year 2021.

The Chief Minister said this survey was conducted by the Central TB Division of the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry.

The state government has been effectively implementing various programmes for elimination of Tuberculosis from the state, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the state for their wholehearted cooperation to eliminate TB from the state so that Himachal Pradesh could become a TB free state of the country.

He stressed on the need for active involvement of elected representatives, medical practitioners, NGOs and the general public for wiping out this disease from the state.