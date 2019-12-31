Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal Pradesh has been ranked as the second-best state of the country after Kerala in the list of states for achieving the targets under the Sustainable Development Goals Index 2019-20.

Thakur said NITI Aayog has released the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index for the year 2019-20. He said that NITI Aayog’s Index 2019-20 covers 16 Sustainable Development Goals and provide a qualitative assessment on the 17th goal.

“As per the report the State has performed well in water and sanitation, power, industry and other social services sector such as health, education, nutrition and gender equality. It is due to the effective implementation of policies and programmes launched by the state government,” he added.

He added the SDG Index, launched last year, ranked states based on 16 goals across 54 targets spread among 100 indicators based on national identified indicators. The first report just had 13 goals and 39 indicators.