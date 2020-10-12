Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Minister Thakur said that he had quarantined himself at his residence for the past one week as he had come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

The chief minister’s official twitter handle shared the news. The tweet said, “A few days ago, due to contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of corona from last two days, I got a corona test done today, which has been reported positive,”

“I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors.” he further added.

The politician is in the long list of Union ministers, chief ministers and MLAs, who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few months. Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among those who tested positive for Covid-19 and have recovered.

Himachal Pradesh coronavirus case tally stands at 17,408. In India, the Covid-19 case tally crossed 71 lakh today after 66,732 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.