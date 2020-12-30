Taking a lead, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has decided to initiate induction training programmes for its newly recruited staff.

Disclosing it here on Tuesday, Prof. HK Chaudhary, Vice- Chancellor told that direction has been issued to organise training programmes for the newly recruited teaching and non-teaching employees to enable them to acquaint them with their job responsibilities so that they may acquire knowledge, understanding and skill in their particular field of expertise.

He said that such trainings will make the staff more productive and efficient. Besides interacting on the roles and responsibilities of each employee, expectations of the University from them will also be discussed.

The training programme will create awareness on agricultural education system in India, act and statutes of the university, RTI act, office procedures, use of ICT tools, media protocol, academic, financial and other service rules in the University.

The VC said it has been decided to provide on-the-job training to the existing teaching and non-teaching employees so that they are kept abreast with the changes in the rules, regulations and procedures in the system.

He asserted that periodical training will enhance the knowledge of the employees enabling them to imbibe a sense of responsibility in the discharge of their duties and to increase their efficiency in work. Such induction trainings have been made mandatory for the newly recruited staff.

Prof HK Chaudhary informed that the Human Resource Development and Placement Centre will organize a 10 days induction training programme to newly recruited 22 teaching and 23 non-teaching employees shortly.