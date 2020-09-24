Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday isolated himself after his ADC (aide decamp) at Raj Bhawan tested positive for COVID-19.

The ADC to Governor was tested for infectious disease on Tuesday and his test report came late last night.

After this, Dattatreya isolated himself and his all appointments had been cancelled. Besides, Secretary to Governor, Rakesh Kanwar and the entire personal staff of ADC had also been quarantined and a team of Health department will now test them for COVID-19.

Earlier, State Power minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur had also tested positive for Coronavirus but now they had recovered from the disease.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar too had been tested positive for COVID19 on 21 and 22 September and they had been shifted to Covid Care facilities in Mandi district for treatment.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 12,899 in Himachal Pradesh with 130 more persons testing positive for the disease on Wednesday.

There were a total of 4,028 active cases of COVID19 in the state and 132 persons had succumbed to the viral disease while 8,715 persons had been cured of disease.

The worst affected districts in the state are Solan with 2698 cases, followed by Kangra 1,921 cases, Sirmaur 1,629 cases, Mandi 1,435 cases, Una 1,143 cases, Shimla 982 cases and Hamirpur with 839 cases.