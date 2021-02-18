Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Khachi on Wednesday said compliance of law should be an integral part of one’s personality and that it is everyone’s responsibility to properly follow the rules to protect one’s own and others lives.

He was addressing the workshop of the State Transport Department under the National Road Safety Month in Shimla to spread awareness among people on road safety through District Youth Officers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and other volunteers.

Khachi said laws had been made for the benefit of the people and disobeying the laws leads to ill-effects.

“Many road accidents take place due to human error. Besides, improvement in the construction of roads could prevent road accidents.

Road safety is not just a month-long programme but is an awareness campaign that continues throughout life,” he added.

He further stated that awareness should be spread amongst people for obeying traffic rules and ill effects of over speeding, drunk driving, overloading etc.

Anil Khachi urged the participants to take and spread a positive message on road safety in the society.

“A good Samaritan, who extends help during road accidents, should be encouraged. The participation of good Samaritan would decrease the number of people losing lives in road accidents,” he added.

He also urged the youth to ensure their active participation in the programmes to be organized on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Year of the state.

The Chief Secretary also visited the painting exhibition organized by the Transport department on Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha.

He released the poster of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan ‘Catch the Rain’ under the National Water Mission of the Central government.

Principal secretary Transport K K Pant, HP Institute of Public Administration director CP Verma, director Transport Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police, Shimla Mohit Chawla and State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Samson Masiha were also present on the occasion.