Himachal: Counting observers deputed for bypolls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu on Thursday said counting observers have been deputed in view of the bypolls to Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal Kotkhai assembly constituencies.

He stated that 11 counting observers have been deployed for the by-election of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

In addition, three counting observers have been deployed for the Bye-Elections of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies.

The general observers deployed in these three Assembly constituencies have also been given the responsibility of counting observers, he added.

He further stated that as many as 125 counting tables and 19 tables of Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) would be set up in various counting centres in Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Besides, for the counting of votes of the Fatehpur assembly constituency, 10 counting tables and two tables of RO and ARO would be set up.

10 counting tables and two tables of RO and ARO would be installed in the counting centres of the Arki assembly constituency and 7 counting tables and two tables of RO and ARO will be set up for the counting of votes of Jubbal Kotkhai assembly constituency.

He added that necessary guidelines have been issued to all the concerned District Election Officers and AROs to complete all the arrangements in a time-bound manner for the smooth conduct of the counting work.