Former Union minister and Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said the state unit should formulate a monitoring committee for better coordination between booth, block, district and state level office bearers.

Addressing a webinar with Block Congress chiefs, Rajeev Shukla said all block units should work hard to strengthen the party in the state and besides, training programmes should be conducted at regular intervals at booth level party workers.

He gave directions for preparations for upcoming Panchayati Raj and Municipal bodies’ elections in state and said Congress party will perform well in these elections only if the party works as a united force.

He further stated that the formation of all the blocks in the state had almost been completed and now, the emphasis should be laid on forming booth committees so that the party workers can create a better mutual coordination and work constructively.

For this, he also suggested the formation of a monitoring committee in the State Congress Committee for best coordination among the various units from booth to state level.

Shukla told the block presidents that they can always at any point of time give suggestions for better functioning of the party and share problems with party leadership as they were the backbone of the party.

Shukla appreciated State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri for their work amid Covid pandemic and said the party was able to raise issues of public interest and failures of the state government effectively.

He also raised the issue of addition of fake voters in voter lists for Panchayati Raj Institutions elections and said the block unit chiefs should gather evidence on these irregularities so that the state government could be exposed on the issue.