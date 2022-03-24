Himachal classifies Kandrori industrial area as next pharmaceutical hub

Kandrori industrial area in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has been classified as the next pharmaceutical hub of the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

Thakur said a lot of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical units have evinced interest in Kandrori industrial area in Kangra as it is strategically located on the border of Punjab and offers good connectivity by road, rail and air.

The state government is emphasising on development and enhancing the tempo of industrialization in Kangra region, he added.

The CM said that Mefro Organic Ltd has signed an MoU today with an investment of Rs 100 crore for setting up a nutraceutical unit in Kandrori industrial area which would generate employment opportunities for around 200 persons.

Earlier, an MoU with an investment of Rs 70 crore for setting-up a Greenfield project of nutraceuticals with potential employment of 300 employees in Kandori industrial area has also been signed.

Therefore, an investment of around Rs.170 crore with employment opportunities for 500 persons has already been committed and further investment is expected in this region.

Thakur assured all round facilitation on behalf of the state government to the investors and said the government is giving top priority to industrialization in the state particularly in Kangra region.

The State Industries department has been directed to take effective measures in this direction with an Investment Outreach Programme for attracting more investment in this region.

The Industrial Development will not only provide impetus to the region’s economy but also generate employment opportunities for local youth, he added.

The state government also signed a MoU with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali as Knowledge Partner for the upcoming Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh in Solan district.

The MoU was approved by the Board of Members from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

HPSIDC is the State Implementing Agency for conception, development and execution of Medical Devices Park and NIPER Mohali will establish a Centre for Excellence to enable Industry-Academia linkage.

Such linkage is becoming vital for sustainability of industry in present times as technology obsolescence is rapid and for any manufacturer constant evolution and innovation becomes imperative to stay ahead in the learning curve and compete globally, the CM said.