In a major political development today, Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Rajeev Bindal resigned from his post citing ‘high moral grounds’ in the midst of controversy over alleged corruption in the health department to facilitate the fair probe.

Bindal, who sent his resignation letter to National BJP President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, said some people were pointing fingers at the BJP indirectly after the Director, Health Services was arrested by Anti Corruption and Vigilance Bureau on the basis of an ‘audio clip’ last week.

“The issue has nothing to do with BJP and it is unjust to point any fingers at the party. It is an insult to the service done by the party in COVID-19 crisis. But because I am the state President of BJP and we want that the corruption case should be inquired into thoroughly without any pressure. So I am tendering my resignation from the post,” Bindal said in his letter to Nadda.

He specifically mentioned that he is resigning ‘only on high moral grounds.’

State Party President and five times MLA in a row, Bindal’s resignation in the afternoon came as a surprise for the party leaders as he had held a video conference with the BJP office bearers to discuss the party’s programme on 30 May – when Modi government completes one year in office in the second term- in the morning, before his resignation.

The then Director Health Services, Dr Ajay Gupta was arrested last week a day after an ‘audio clip’ allegedly carrying his conversation surfaced and went viral on social media.

Dr Gupta was sent on Police remand for five days yesterday by a local court after he was discharged from the hospital.

The whole issue is allegedly being linked to some purchases in the midst of COVID-crisis and the vigilance inquiry is on into it.

However, as soon as Dr Ajay Gupta was arrested on charges of bribe, the name of a senior BJP leader was circulated in connection with the issue as the government had simultaneously withdrawn three employees, who were working with state BJP chief as an internal arrangement.

Bindal had resigned as Speaker in the month of January this year to become state party Chief.

Party sources said Bindal, who represents Nahan Assembly segment, was picked up as state party chief directly by the party high command, ignoring the names recommended by state BJP leadership and Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur. And it was being said that given his efficiency and hold on the ground, Bindal could emerge stronger in the party in the run-up to Assembly polls in 2022.

BJP sources said a war of supremacy was silently on within the ruling party since Bindal was appointed party president, as the camp headed by chief minister could not reconcile to the development.

Sources said Bindal’s resignation on ‘moral grounds’ is likely to widen the rift in state BJP.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur is holding the health portfolio since February end when party high command chose the then Health Minister, Vipin Singh Parmar as Speaker in place of Bindal.

Last year also a letter had gone viral on social media which had alleged irregularities in various purchases in the health department.