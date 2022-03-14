Govt committed for quality, career oriented education to youth: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the government is committed to provide quality and career-oriented education to the youth of the state.

After inaugurating ‘B-Block in Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) Shimla, Thakur said stress is being laid to improve and strengthen the education infrastructure in the state, especially in rural areas.

Himachal Pradesh is also known as the ‘Power State’ of the country as about 25 percent hydel energy potential of the country is available in the state. The state government has set a target to harness about 23,000 MW power in Himachal Pradesh in the coming years.

Besides, the state government has decided that ‘Zero Billing’ would be charged for consumption of up to 60 units and cheaper electricity would also be provided at the subsidized rate of Rs 1 per unit to the consumers consuming between 61 to 125 units.

Thakur urged the girls to work with dedication and commitment to excel in various fields and said there is no substitute and shortcut for hard work and to make the dreams come true, one has to work hard in the present era of cut-throat competition, the CM said.

He stated that Himachal Pradesh being a small state has shown way to several big states in matters of development and the state Himachal is the pioneer state in the country in matters of development.

The state government is spending about 16 per cent of its total State Budget on the education sector and announced Rs 40 lakh for repair of the Science block of the RKMV College.