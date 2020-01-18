Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and nonviolence are more suitable for the world today which is sitting on the brink of destruction and a social life filled with disaster.

He was addressing participants of ‘Gandhi Katha’, a programme based on Gandhiji’s thoughts, philosophy and life at Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Governor said Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was not only a name but an idea and a movement. He was the epitome of wisdom, sacrifice, penance and simplicity. Indian culture resided in his soul and he gave importance to Gram Swaraj.

“Today the whole world is facing a tough phase where people have to face problems like disturbance, turmoil and everyone is competing to move forward.

Now his principles of truth and nonviolence are more relevant in today’s world,” he added.

He called upon people to follow Gandhi’s path of truth, non-violence, sacrifice and penance.

He said that Gandhiji gave a message in every aspect to the world till his last breath of life.

“Truly, his entire life is the message and he spent his life like a karma yogi. Such a great soul always stays alive with its ideals, thoughts and keeps guiding the society,” said Dattatraya.

The Governor said the work done by the Government of India through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to advance Gandhiji’s ideas and make them part of people’s movement, was a vision of Gandhi’s India in a true sense.

The message that Gandhiji gave to the younger generation to stay away from drugs needs to be implemented.

The lifestyle of a great man like Mahatma Gandhi was inspiring not only for Indians but also for the global community, he added.

Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna, a well known Gandhian gave a detailed presentation on Mahatma Gandhi and Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary and Makarand Paranjpe, Director of Indian Institute of Higher Studies were also present on the occasion.