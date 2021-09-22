Flight services to Shimla airport to start from January 2022

Air India will start flight operations on Shimla Airport from January 2022, state BJP chief and Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap said on Wednesday.

After a meeting of the Shimla Airport Advisory Committee, Kashyap said flight services to Shimla Airport will start in the month of January 2022 and Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, will also start new flights to Shimla.

Besides this, Pawan Hans will also increase the frequency and routes of air services to the capital city in the coming future.

“A proposal has been made for the extension of the airstrip at the airport by 300 metres and the process to acquire the land for the purpose is underway. We are also awaiting the nod of the Supreme Court on India,” he added.

He stated that the road from a tutu to the airport, which was in dilapidated condition, will be metalled and the administration with the help of Airport authorities will install streetlights to illuminate the road.

In addition, the approach road to the airport was quite narrow so the option of constructing a wider alternate route to the airport should be explored which will enhance the viability.