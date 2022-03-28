First ethno-botanical park to be set up in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh’s first ethno-botanical park will be set up in 26.10 hectares in Una district to conserve endangered and vulnerable species of plants and trees of Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts falling in lower Shivalik hills region.

Informing about this, State Rural Development minister Virender Kanwar said the park is being set up in Androli unprotected forest area in Bangana sub-division of Una district at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

The work to set up ethno-botanical park has been started in February 2022 and it is likely to be completed by August 2022 which is being developed by the Forest department in association with Rural Development and Tourism departments.

It is adjacent to Govind Sagar Lake and will be home to 150 rare varieties of plants and trees to associate young minds, nature lovers and enthusiasts to gain knowledge about the biodiversity of the region.

Besides, one Block will be set up adjacent to Govind Sagar lake to promote seasonal visits of migratory birds to the different wetlands on Una and facilitate bird photographers and bird watchers to promote tourism, he added.

Kanwar stated that one block will feature 6-8 km of eco-trail, forest observation post and rest areas. This part of the park is naturally endowed with many plant species and the main idea behind developing the park is to promote learning while walking. All the species present here will be having signages depicting brief descriptions about plants.

Some of the special features of the garden include wooden bridges, café, souvenir shops, parking facilities, wooden houses, gazebos, kids play area, open gym.

There are around 10 different sections at the park based on the category of plants. Among these, the laser area, night garden and butterfly park are expected to attract many tourists while the greenhouse and Ayurveda garden will be the venue for botanical knowledge sharing.

A Solid waste management facility with special focus on plastic waste is also envisaged. This will collect, sort and reuse the plastic waste generated in and around this facility, he added.