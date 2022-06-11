Drone flying training courses to be introduced in HP’s colleges, universities

With a view to make students future technology ready, 9 universities and 50 colleges of Himachal Pradesh, Technical Education department on Friday signed an MoU with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) to introduce drone flying training related skill development courses to empower them to access the job opportunities embedded in the sector.

A state government official said this is the next major step taken by the government to promote the frone sector in Himachal.

The decision was in line of provisions of Drone Policy-2022 which has recently been approved by the Cabinet during its meeting held on 6 June 2022.

It will help in the creation of a licensed manpower pool and skill development through various Drone related courses which are being finalized by the Government of India under National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) and National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Linkage of drone related courses with the National Skill Qualification Framework would empower students to access the job opportunities embedded in the Drone sector, he added.