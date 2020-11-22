The Haryana government plans to finalise the drone flying work being carried out under the state government’s ambitious Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project and SVAMITVA scheme by January 2021.

The work of feature extraction will be finalised by March, 2021. This information was shared during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with Surveyor General of India, Lt. General Girish Kumar and deputy commissioners of the state regarding review of the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project and Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme, through video conferencing on Saturday.

While presiding over the meeting, the CM directed the total land area of every revenue estate including categorizing data of private, public, agriculture and residence etc can be collected.

Besides this, the deputy commissioners have also been directed to appoint additional deputy commissioners as nodal officers so as to speed up the work regarding this project.

The CM further directed that the number of drones and surveying teams should be doubled in those districts where the work is not completed yet. He directed that the work of the draft map should be completed on priority basis. Besides this, he also directed that the pending Jamabandis of Gurugram, Dadri, Faridabad, Karnal, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Rohtak should be made online on a priority basis.

The CM was apprised that in some districts, SVAMITVA scheme will soon be completed 100 per cent in some districts including Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak.

Once the mapping is completed, then these images are integrated with maps and this work will be completed by 10 December. Drone teams have been deputed in 18 districts.