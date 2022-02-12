Covid third wave claims the lives of 193 persons in Himachal

The third wave of Covid has claimed the lives of 193 persons in Himachal Pradesh in the period from 26 December 2021 to 10 February 2022.

The third wave of Covid commenced from the last week of December 2021 and the number of positive cases increased from 12 on 26 December 2021 to 547 as on 10 February 2022.

In a span of 47 days, the state witnessed a total number of 50,656 positive cases of the viral disease and the reason for such high positivity in Himachal was the highly infectious nature of the new variant of concern of Covid virus, Omicron.

Out of the total 193 deaths, the highest number of casualties, 52 were reported from Kangra district, followed by 45 deaths in Shimla, 27 deaths in Mandi and 19 deaths in Solan. The maximum number deaths in day i.e. 12 deaths were reported on 3 February 2022.

Of the total 193 deaths that occurred during a span of 47 days, 67 persons who died due to Covid hadn’t taken any dose of vaccine. Out of the total 193 deaths, 138 were males and 15 were females.

A state government official said during last week (17 January to 23 January 2022), a total of 6,444 positive cases with a positivity rate of 14.1 per cent were recorded in the state.

The maximum positivity rate of 22 per cent has been reported from Hamirpur district and minimum positivity rate of 6.7 per cent from Bilaspur district.

The maximum positivity rate of 20 per cent was recorded in a week from 17 January to 23 January 2022.

Till date, a total 279198 persons have been found Covid positive while the number of active cases is 4,344 and 4,059 persons have succumbed to the disease.

He appealed to the general public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get themselves tested in case any symptoms arise and accordingly isolate themselves so that the infection does not spread further.