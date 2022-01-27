Cong terms HP govt’s sops for employees as mere poll plank

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP led government for not fulfilling promises made in election manifesto with state chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore terming sops for employees as mere poll plank aimed at getting mileage in assembly polls.

Talking to media, Rathore questioned the BJP government as to how many poll promises had been fulfilled in the last four years and said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was offering sops to mislead the people of the state.

“Announcements made by Thakur on Statehood Day are just poll promises ahead of scheduled assembly elections in Himachal as the state government didn’t do anything in four years of rule. But the BJP government is claiming to be pro-government employees and people,” he added.

He stated that the CM was now making such announcements after seeing looming defeat in assembly elections and the step was similar to reduction in petrol and diesel prices after clean sweep in bypolls in Himachal.

The state government is claiming to be employee friendly but it is a fact that they were continuously striving hard to get their demands fulfilled. In addition, there are disparities and contradictions which should be removed at the earliest.

He also demanded that the free electricity units should be increased to 100 as compared to 60 as announced by the CM and urged to end the practice of charging meter rent and all kinds of surcharges.

He added the double engine government in Himachal has failed miserably in ensuring development of the state as the Centre government didn’t extend financial help to the state.

He also raised the issue of poor quality ration in PDS shops and stated that the government should conduct enquiry into reports of spurious ration being provided to the consumers in the state.