Cong stages walkout on Jai Ram’s reply on fiscal deficit in Himachal

Dissatisfied over Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s response on the fiscal deficit which has been projected at 4.98 percent and is in violation of the FRBM Act, the Congress members on Wednesday staged a walkout from the assembly.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri cornered Jai Ram on the fiscal deficit while he was replying to the budget debate in the house and said he is misleading the people on the issue of loans to hide the government’s failure to manage finances.

“The BJP government has time and again flouted FRBM Act and even the Central government in its budget has announced that the fiscal deficit should not increase more than 4 percent.

But despite this, the state government’s estimated fiscal deficit for 2022-23 will remain at 4.98 percent which proves the inexperience of the Jai Ram government in financial management and it is pushing the state towards bankruptcy,” he added.

He stated that the state government earlier raised loans because of meagre funds devolution by 14th Finance Commission as the government did not prepare a proper and realistic document that was submitted to the Commission.

He also accused the state government of hiding its loan liabilities and stated that financial position worsened due to mismanagement or publically as the Central government didn’t provide funds as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.