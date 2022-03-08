Cong corners govt on pollution caused by cement plants in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday cornered the state government on pollution caused by the cement plants as no impact assessment survey on local population and agriculture has not been carried out in the last 30 years.

Raising the query during Question Hour on the ninth day of ongoing budget session of HP Vidhan Sabha, Congress member Sanjay Awasthi said no health survey nor any assessment of adverse impact on agriculture has been conducted in surrounding areas of cement plants in the last 30 years.

He demanded that this survey be done immediately to ensure the safety of the local population.

Congress member Ram Lal Thakur asked the state government on conducting air pollution caused by the cement plants and how much area has been affected in surrounding areas.

Replying to the question on behalf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said no pollution survey has been conducted in areas surrounding Ambuja and UltraTech cement plants.

However, the air pollution is measured by the State Pollution Control Board as per set parameters periodically and online real time monitoring is also being done.

Bhardwaj stated that the State Pollution Control Board also takes action if defects are found in these cement plants. Even on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, a committee was constituted to study the impact.

The committee received complaints about dust and smoke affecting them and some of them were affected by it.

Several steps have been taken to control air pollution, he said, adding if there is any lapse is found anywhere and then the State Pollution Control Board takes action against such cement plants.

He said that some samples of Ultratech were found to be incorrect and action has been taken against the company.

He added the impact of pollution is being studied from time to time in the identified areas around the cement plant.

Besides, a team of doctors from IGMC Shimla had also gone to these sites to study effects on health and the health effects of air pollution are also studied from time to time, the Parliamentary Minister said.