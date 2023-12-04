Doctors warn, advise on pollution ill-effects

Amid the concerns of pollution and air quality in the city, doctors from various hospitals issued a health advisory, stressing on the use of N-95 masks on smoggy mornings. The health advisory released by the eminent doctors enumerated the role of citizens, schools, colleges and the government for protection and prevention of air pollution.

The doctors advised to choose a predominantly plantbased diet and consume natural bronchodilators, practice deep breathing exercises and maintain hydration to improve respiratory health. Speaking at a press meet on the eve of National Pollution Prevention Day, yesterday, Dr Soirindhri Banerjee, senior resident, Radiation Oncology, IPGME&R & SSKM hospital, said, “I have witnessed a concerning correlation between prolonged exposure to air pollution and an increased risk of certain cancers.

The toxic elements in polluted air can trigger cellular changes, emphasizing the imperative for public health measures to mitigate this environmental risk.” Pointing out similar concerns, Dr Suman Mallik, clinical director, chief of radiation oncology, of an eminent city hospital, said, “Lung cancer is the leading cancer site among the cancer patients in Kolkata and West Bengal and its rise over the years has been alarming (14.9 per cent in 2006-07 to 20 per cent in 2020). It is now seen more commonly among females and non-smokers than it used to earlier.

Ultra-fine particulate matter in the air (particularly PM2.5) brought about by vehicular emissions and poor waste disposal are responsible for epithelial proliferation and overgrowth leading to cancer. ” Medical professionals, along with the researchers of SwitchON Foundation, unveiled a study on the data based on the information collected from the Central Pollution Control Board. As per the researchers, the study on the data of the monitoring station near Victoria Memorial revealed a disparity of about 27 per cent in the AQI between weekdays and weekends. The researchers attributed the difference to the higher volume of vehicular traffic relating to the office goers.