In a bid to highlight the plight of people residing in Tibet, a global campaign, ‘Selfie with Dalai Lama’, has been launched by the Central Tibetan Administration to express solidarity with Tibetans who are banned from displaying his picture by the Chinese government.

A Central Tibetan Administration official said Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is a global icon and there are millions of his images in our homes, place of work, shrines, shops, wallets and on smartphones.

“Dalai Lama’s image is the focus of our offerings and prayers, our meditations and they create a visual reminder of his presence in our lives. His image is freely displayed right across the world but not in Tibet where his image is banned by the Chinese government,” he added.

He said to mark global solidarity for Tibet and celebrate Tibetan spiritual leader’s world-wide influence, the Tibet Museum is producing a display made up of photographs created by you.

The Tibet Museum had asked all whether Tibetans or non-Tibetans to send their selfie with their picture of Dalai Lama, which one hold in hand or stand next to the photograph.

“The selfies will feature in a floor to ceiling selfie wall in the section dedicated to Dalai Lama in the new Tibet Museum due to open in 2021 in the administrative heart of the Central Tibetan Administration, Gangchen Kyishong, Dharamshala, India.

All are requested to meet display requirements i.e. portrait orientation with 300 dpi and at least 3000 pixels high,” he said, adding the selfies can be sent with sender’s name and location to [email protected] gmail.com or [email protected] tibet.net till 31 December.