Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan on Thursday established a state-of-the-art Cancer Research Centre in its campus.

The facility, which houses five different research groups actively engaged in the research on various aspects of cancer biology like, herbal cancer therapy, cancer immunotherapy, drug delivery and chemical biology group, was inaugurated by Raj Khosla, a philanthropist from Thailand, who has made an endowment of Rs one crore for setting up the Centre.

In his address, Khosla said that he was happy that the Centre would help strengthen the pioneering cancer research being undertaken in the University.

Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini varsity ( private), Prof P K Khosla said the Centre also has a state of the art food and drug testing laboratory funded by Ministry of Food Processing Industries. “With the establishment of this new facility, a new era of cutting edge research on cancer biology has been initiated at the Shoolini University.”

The Vice-Chancellor said the goal of the Centre is to develop better formulations to control different forms of cancer by innovative cancer therapies.

He said the Centre envisages to attract funding from national, international and private funding bodies so that it can be a Centre of excellence in cancer research.