BJP will win a fewer than 200 seat against its 400 target: Vikramaditya

State Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, declared that the BJP’s goal of winning over 400 seats will be reduced to fewer than 200.

Claiming that the BJP has lost momentum after the recent elections, he said that the INDIA Alliance government would be formed at the Centre, with Congress securing all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

During his campaign in Kav, Thakurthana, Churag, and Pangna of the Karsog Assembly constituency, Singh criticised the BJP for labelling leaders as corrupt, only to call them honest when they joined the BJP.

Accusing the BJP of using investigative agencies to silence opposition, he stated that their time in power is ending.

Singh expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidate Kangana Ranaut in Mandi won’t win.

He criticised the candidate for being unfamiliar with the region’s history and issues.

He also accused her of arrogance and using indecent language against her own party leaders.

Singh criticised the prime minister for not providing special financial assistance to the state during a disaster, claiming that the received funds were routine annual disaster relief given to all states.

He emphasised that the state suffered a loss exceeding Rs 12,000 crores with insufficient support from the Centre.

After becoming an MP, Singh promised to upgrade the Shimla Tattapani Karsog to Mandi road to a national highway and to establish a cold storage facility in Karsog.

He said that he aims to uplift all societal sections and protect local apple growers by increasing import duties on foreign apples by 100 percent.

Singh urged voters to elect him with a significant margin, stating his vision to develop the constituency, contrasting this with the BJP candidate’s perceived lack of vision.

He accused the BJP candidate, Kangana Ranaut, of ignorance about the local constituencies and of reading scripts provided by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He claimed that she would return to her film career after losing the election on June 4.

All India Congress Committee National President of the Scheduled Caste Department, Rajesh Lalotiya endorsed that Singh will be a strong voice for the state at the Centre.

Highlighting the national attention on the Mandi seat, he cited a survey predicting Singh’s significant victory.

Lalotiya accused the Prime Minister of misleading the public and highlighted the need to protect the country’s constitution.