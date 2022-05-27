BJP to go door-to-door to invite Shimla residents for PM Modi’s rally

Gearing up to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Shimla visit on 31 May a huge success on completion of eight years of NDA government at Centre, the leaders of Himachal Pradesh BJP will go door to door to extend invitations to residents of state capital Shimla for the event.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap informed about the decision after a meeting of the councilors of Shimla Municipal Corporation at party headquarters and said prominent party leaders will visit Shimla residents in all wards.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, BJP state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Shimla MC mayor Satya Kaundal, chairpersons Roopa sharma, Ganesh Dutt, Khushi Ram Balnatha and other prominent leaders will go door to door to distribute invitation to all households regarding PM Modi’s rally.

A target of inviting 300 people from each ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation ward has been set, he added.

Kashyap stated that the party was planning a massive rally on the occasion of the completion of 8 years of Central government and to make it a huge success, the focus is being laid on public mobilisation.

All Chief Ministers in the country whether BJP or opposition parties will witness the programme on national level, and the rally will give a strong message nationally and internationally, he said.

He further stated that being election year as Shimla Municipal Corporation polls and assembly polls to be held in June-July and November-December respectively, the PM’s rally would provide a much needed boost to the party.