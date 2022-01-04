Over 90k teenagers get Covid jab on first day of vax drive in HP

More than 90,000 children of 15-18 years age group were vaccinated with Covid vaccine across Himachal Pradesh on the first day of vax drive on Monday, a state health department official said.

The official stated that the Covid vaccination amongst the age group of 15-18 years was launched on Monday from Mandi and these children were vaccinated with the Covaxin vaccine.

As per CoWIN portal data, a total of 90,531 doses of Covaxin had been administered across the state in the age group of 15-18 years on Monday.

The vaccine doses given to the children in various districts are Bilaspur 3,915, Chamba 5,255, Hamirpur 5724, Kangra 20895, Kinnaur 423, Kullu 10,804, Lahaul Spiti 283, Mandi 14,429, Shimla 7,196, Sirmaur 8,615, Solan 5,170 and Una 7,822 respectively, he added.

He further stated that a total of 695 sessions were planned across the state in various Schools. The number of sessions organised for COVID vaccination in the schools for 15-18 years age group in various districts were: 21 in Bilaspur, 49 in Chamba, 26 in Hamirpur, 171 in Kangra, 2 in Kinnaur, 91 in Kullu, 7 in Lahaul Spiti, 103 in Mandi, 84 in Shimla, 63 in Sirmaur, 34 in Solan and 44 in Una respectively.

“The children in the eligible age group can get vaccinated at the nearby school, regardless of whether they are students of that school or not,” he added.

He appealed that the parents should get their 15 to 18 years old children vaccinated and also bring along with them any government ID card or student ID card at the vaccination session site for registration.