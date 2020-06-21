A spokesperson of Urban Development department said today that as many as 300 persons have been provided work against the total 900 persons registered under Mukhya Mantri Shahri Aajeevika Guarantee Yojna (MMSAGY) in the state. These persons are getting employment opportunities in the ongoing works of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) financed by state and central government and works/ services related to sanitation under Solid Waste management and Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said the MMSAGY is also helping in their skill development training after completion of 30 days of necessary work period and beneficiaries are getting full minimum wage even in this training period.

The spokesman said the objective to enhance livelihood security in urban areas, Himachal Pradesh government has launched Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojna (MMSAGY).

This will go a long way to tap the skills of Himachalis who needs means of livelihood in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that MMSAGY has been launched to enhance livelihood security in urban areas by providing at least one 120 days guaranteed employment to every household in a financial year, which is being implemented through Urban Local bodies for which any unskilled worker can apply on a prescribed performa and there is no minimum income criterion for this.

The spokesperson said that, all adult members of the household below 65 years can register under the scheme residing in the jurisdiction of that urban local body. Beneficiaries are issued a job card within seven days of registration and employment is given within 15 days failing which employment allowance of Rs. 75 per day will be paid by the Urban Local Bodies.

Besides this, equal wages are paid to both male and female workers. Wages are directly deposited in the bank account of eligible beneficiaries by the Urban Local Bodies on fortnightly basis.