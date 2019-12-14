Shimla Police proved savior for 170 students from Rajasthan and Maharashtra after they got stuck in heavy snow in Kufri and surrounding area of the district on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Omapati Jamwal said they received an information that two tourists buses were stranded in heavy snow in Kufri amidst heavy snowfall.

“A team of police officials from Dhalli Police Station was rushed to the spot to rescue the tourists who were found to be a group of 90 students from Maharashtra.

The students were on way to Manali but they got stranded as the vehicles were skidding on road and they were taken to safe place for overnight stay,” he said, adding now they waiting for clearance of roads for further movement.

Jamwal said till late on Friday evening, 300 vehicles were also stranded on Charrabra-Kufri section which rescued by police after the roads were cleared by them.

“While the team was returning, they found more than 80 light vehicles and two tourist buses in Hassan Valley.

The tourist buses were at an isolated place about half km from Hassan valley and the buses were carrying 80 students including 35 girls.

The police team then alerted district administration who sent machinery to clear the roads and ferry the students to safe location,” he said.

He added 80 students from Rajasthan were rescued in 4 vehicles, two of police and two provided by administration. More than half of them shifted to Gurudwara at Chhota Shimla and rest at Tribal Bhawan.

The rescue operation was completed by 4.30 am and now they will be sent forward once their buses reach them and roads are through.

The police along with district administration teams worked overnight to rescue stranded tourists on roads leading to Shimla and many other stranded tourists were rescued and taken to safe locations.

The district administration had advised the tourists not to venture into interior areas till the roads were through and stay put at their locations as snow and rains were likely in next 24 hours.