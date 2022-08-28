Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the recent decision of the state government to provide 125 units of free power has benefitted over 14 lakh electricity consumers of Himachal Pradesh, who are now getting zero electricity bill.

He said this while presiding over the function organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd to launch the scheme – ‘125 Units of Free Electricity’ – to the consumers of the state held at the famous Paddal ground at Mandi on Sunday.

“Out of the total 22,59,645 domestic consumers of the state, over 14,62,130 consumers are now getting zero electricity bills. On consumption of 125 units power, the consumers earlier had to pay about Rs 600,” he said, adding the state government has ensured saving of about Rs 600 per month each for over 14 lakh consumers.

“Many welfare decisions have been taken during the tenure of the present government to ensure direct benefits to the common people,” he said, adding that the state generates surplus electricity and it has about 24,567 MW power potential, out of which only 11,138 MW is harnessed.

“The state has set a target of harnessing 10,000 MW of additional power potential by 2030, out of which about 1500 to 2000 MW would be solar power,” he informed. We have changed policies from time to time to encourage project builders to invest not only in hydropower projects but also in solar, wind, and hybrid cum pumped storage, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the people of the state to save power as power saved was power generated. He also virtually interacted with beneficiaries of this scheme. He also inaugurated 33KV power Sub Station Kalyard, Mandi with a cost of Rs 3.29 crore on the occasion.