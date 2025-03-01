Shah’s directives on law and order will be implemented on time: LG

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday stated that the Delhi government will implement Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directives on the law and order situation on time.

“The instructions given by the Union Home Minister will be implemented on time,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Advertisement

The LG’s statement follows a high-level meeting chaired by Amit Shah on Friday to review the law and order situation in Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Advertisement

Shah directed the Delhi Police to take stern action against the entire network that helps illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants enter the country, arrange their documents, and facilitate their stay here.

Shah said that the issue of illegal intruders is linked to national security and should be dealt with strictly. He added that illegal immigrants should be identified and deported.

During the meeting, the Home Minister emphasised that strict action should be taken against police stations and sub-divisions that fail to perform. He added that it is crucial to assess public satisfaction with various Delhi Police activities through third-party surveys, including lost and found, police clearance certificate, character verification, traffic management, safety of senior citizens and the Himmat App.