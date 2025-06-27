Semi-decomposed body of missing AIIMS electrician found in Vasant Kunj pond

The semi-decomposed body of a 32-year-old man, who worked as an electrician in AIIMS, was found in a pond near Inder Camp in Vasant Kunj South, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased, Anil Kumar, a resident of Inder Camp, was last seen on June 20 before his sudden disappearance. His family had filed a missing report at the police station on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We received a PCR call at Vasant Kunj South police station around 8:19 am today regarding a body floating in a pond near Inder Camp,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the body for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Later, as part of the investigation, the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

“A man passing through the area spotted the body today and alerted the police shortly afterward,” the senior officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was married and is survived by a six-year-old daughter.

However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be determined, although the police are thoroughly investigating the case, the officer added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS. The police team is currently at the spot, and further details are awaited.