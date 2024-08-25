Second women’s sant samagam held at Nirankari satsang hall

The second Women’s Sant Samagam was organised here on Sunday which saw participation of thousands of devotees from various parts of the National Capital Region, including Model Town, Sant Nagar, Hardev Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, and Burari..

The event, held at the Nirankari Satsang Hall Marriage Ground, was conducted under the guidance of Nirankari Satguru Mata Sudiksha Maharaj.

The Samagam was presided over by Shweta from Khanna area, who was welcomed by Raj Vasdev, Vice-President of the Sant Nirankari Mandal.

In her address, Shweta emphasised the significance of devotion and trust in the Satguru. She highlighted that positive changes in life stem from spiritual guidance and the grace of the Almighty.

Speaking on the importance of balancing household responsibilities with spiritual devotion, Shweta pointed out that contentment and ease in life can be achieved through a connection with the Supreme Nirankar. She stressed the need for educating children in spiritual values, teaching them the transient nature of materialistic pursuits, and guiding them to understand the eternal nature of Nirankar.

The event also featured various speakers, poets, and singers who conveyed messages of love, compassion, tolerance, and faith through songs, skits, and devotional compositions. The programme concluded with a call to live according to God’s will and maintain a sense of gratitude in every aspect of life.