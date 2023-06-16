Delhi Mukherjee Nagar fire: HC takes suo moto cognizance, says fire safety audit required

The Delhi High Court on Friday took suo moto Cognizance of the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident after taking note of the newspaper report and WhatsApp messages circulating on social media.

The vacation bench comprising justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan took suo moto Cognizance. It issued notice to Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and the MCD and sought a response within two weeks.

The bench noted that as per a newspaper report, 500 students enrolled with the coaching centre at coaching Centre in a four-story building at a DDA Commercial Centre at Mukherjee Nagar had a narrow escape on Thursday when there was a short circuit in the electricity system.

“For the said reasons issue notice to GNCTD Delhi, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and the MCD,” the bench said.

“Delhi fire service is required to do a fire safety audit in such building to ensure that there are adequate fire safety measures as hundreds of students visit these institutes for specialised coaching,” Justice Singh directed.

Standing counsel Santosh Tripathi appeared for the government and request the court to mention in the order whether all the institutes where a number of students are registered have a fire safety certificate or not. This is very necessary in view of this Incident.

Thereafter, the bench directed the Delhi Fire Services to conduct a safety audit and also said that the fire service authority shall see whether these institutes have fire safety certificates or not.

Santosh Tripathi accepted notices issued by the high court.

The court asked the concerned to file a response within two weeks and listed the matter before the bench of the Chief Justice on 3 July.

“List this matter before a bench comprising the hon’ble chief justice for the appropriate order or direction on July 3,” the bench directed.