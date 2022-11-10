A scuffle reportedly took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between two sets of students on Thursday, leaving two students injured during the incident.

The incident allegedly started between two groups of students while partying in campus and took a wild turn over some minor issue.

A few video clips were also circulated on social media, claiming to be of the incident. In the viral video, one can see some students running in the campus with sticks and stones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Delhi), Manoj C said that there was a fight between two students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in and scuffle started. During the incident, two students sustained minor injuries.

He further added that no formal complaint has yet been received in the matter. However, a PCR call was received regarding the fight among students near Narmada hostel.

The police official has denied any political involvement in the dispute.