Schools, colleges to run with 100% capacity: Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan government has announced new Covid guidelines, allowing the state’s government and private educational institutes to operate at full capacity from November 15.

In addition, the previous maximum of 200 attendees for wedding receptions has been lifted.

On Monday evening, the revised instructions were released.

Abhay Kumar, the chief secretary of the Home Department, has given orders that classes at both government and private schools, as well as private and government universities, can begin on November 15 with full capacity. In all coaching institutes, both educational and non-educational staff will also be able to come in full capacity and students will be able to study in 100 per cent capacity.

The number of individuals allowed to attend marriage ceremonies or other auspicious events has also been lifted by the state administration.

Political, sporting, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival celebrations, among other things, are authorised in public spaces.

The number of positive Covid cases has been steadily decreasing, according to the Home Department. On Monday, the state reported four new positive cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 42.

Meanwhile, it stated that masks will remain obligatory for the general population, as well as testing, tracking, and other treatment measures, as well as immunisation programmes.

(With IANS inputs)