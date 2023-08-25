SC extended interim bail to Satyendar Jain till September 1

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till September 1 in an alleged money laundering case.

A bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh extended the interim bail to Jain as senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi apprised the court about Jain’s medical conditions, stating that he has serious ailments and needs physiotherapy treatment.

Singhvi appeared for Satyendar Jain in the case.

Advertisement

Opposing the extension of interim bail, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, told the bench that he should be treated like an ordinary prisoner and this is not a case of medical bail. ASG Raju said that an application seeking an independent assessment of Jain’s medical condition by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is pending before the court.

On May 26, 2023, the Supreme Court had granted six weeks’ interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. On July 10, the court extended the interim bail by two weeks. Jain was given an extension of two weeks after the bench was informed that three hospitals – GB Pant, Apollo, and Max – have recommended surgery.

Opposing the plea for interim bail, the ED had alleged that the medical papers being relied upon for interim bail, issued by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash and the G.B. Pant Hospitals could have been fudged.

The court had brushed aside the ED’s objections to the veracity of the medical papers produced by Satyendar Jain and its insistence that he be sent for independent examination by AIIMS or R.M.L. Hospital.

While permitting Satyendar Jain to take treatment from a private hospital of his choice, the bench had ordered to place before the court all the medical papers relating to his treatment during the period of interim bail on the next date of hearing.

Ordering the release of Satyendar Jain, the top court had said that during the period of bail he will not try to meet or influence the witnesses or leave the NCT Delhi without the permission of the court. It had further directed Jain not to meet or speak to the media on any issue.

Jain, being investigated by ED for alleged money laundering, has approached the top court challenging April 6 Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea. He is facing prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special PMLA court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed his bail plea.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, and charged under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody.

The ED case is based on a CBI’s complaint alleging that Satyendar Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.