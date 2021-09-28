Saying ‘no compromise’, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

A day after 15 ministers were inducted into the Charanjit Singh Channi cabinet, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post on Tuesday.

In a one-page resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said, “Collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,”.

Sidhu is reportedly unhappy with the induction of some ‘tainted’ ministers in the Channi government. After joining as Punjab Congress chief in July, Sidhu played a key role in Captain Amarinder Singh’s removal as CM and was a contender for the CM’s post. But as Amarinder announced his decision to oppose Sidhu “tooth and nail”, Sidhu lost the race for the top post.

Many of Sidhu’s supporters have found a place in the Channi government as ministers but apparently, the re-induction of some ministers, who are close to former CM Amarinder Singh and are facing corruption allegations, has not gone well with the Punjab Congress chief.