Satyendar Jain granted bail by a Delhi Court in money laundering case

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail by a Delhi Court in a money laundering case on Friday.Taking to social media platform X, AAP wrote,” Satyamev Jayate. Satyendar Jain who brought a health revolution in Delhi by making magnificent mohalla clinics, being granted bail from court, has failed one more conspiracy of BJP. Today again the real face of BJP has been exposed in front of the entire country.”

Jain’s counsel said that the trial court has granted bail to the AAP leader observing that he suffered a long incarceration of 18 months, and the trial will take long to start. He said that due to Jain’s long incarceration, the trial court has followed judgment in the case of Manish Sisodia and said that the constitutional conditions which are there in Article 21 are primary and will trump the conditions of Section 45, and therefore Jain is entitled to bail. He added that Jain was granted bail by the special judge on a bail bond Rs fifty thousand with two sureties. Bail granted to Jain filled the party and Jain’s family with joy, and also said they were happy as the court did justice.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia taking to platform X said, “Our brother Satyendra Jain, who gave a new dimension to healthcare facilities in Delhi and implemented the magnificent scheme of Mohalla Clinic, finally got bail today after spending more than two years in jail.” “Raids were conducted at his place many times, but not a single penny was recovered. His only ‘fault’ was that he built magnificent Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and provided free treatment to all the citizens of Delhi,” Sisodia expressed. “God’s blessings are with us, and after me, Sanjay Bhai and Arvind ji, today Satyendra Jain has also got bail,” Sisodia wrote.

Meanwhile, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, over alleged money laundering through companies linked to him.