BJP faces intense internal struggle over Delhi CM post, alleges Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party is grappling with internal conflicts and factionalism over selecting a new chief minister for Delhi, failing to finalize a candidate even after ten days.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, taking a dig at the BJP on Monday, stated that despite the passage of almost ten days since the elections, the party has been unable to decide on a CM face. He remarked that the BJP seems undecided on whether all its leaders should become ministers.

He further claimed that the BJP’s inability to present a CM candidate indicates that they neither had a leader before the elections nor do they have one now.

Rai alleged that despite the presence of BJP’s top leadership and multiple deliberations on the issue, the party remains indecisive.

“There is significant factionalism within Delhi BJP, which will result in an unstable government here,” he asserted.

Rai also compared the current situation to the past, recalling that when the BJP previously held power in Delhi, it had to change chief ministers three times within five years.

Following a meeting with party office bearers, Delhi AAP chief Gopal Rai highlighted that in the recently concluded elections, AAP secured 43.6 per cent of the votes.

He alleged that despite flouting Election Commission rules, using money power, deceit, and misusing police resources, the BJP managed to secure just 2 per cent more votes than AAP.

“Still, 43.6 per cent of Delhiites stood with AAP, which is a significant point of satisfaction for us,” Rai added.

AAP leader Avadh Ojha, who contested from Patparganj assembly seat and lost to BJP’s Ravinder Negi, also criticized the BJP.

He pointed out that despite ten days passing since the election results, the party has yet to finalize its CM candidate, accusing it of lacking a clear vision for Delhi.