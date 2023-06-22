Sant Nirankari health centre inaugurated

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, and Nirankari Rajpita Ji inaugurated the health centre to be run under the guidance of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation.

Joginder Sukhija, secretary, Sant Nirankari Mission informed that the centre has been renovated and converted into a super specialty hospital with state-of-the-art facilities so that patients can be treated in a proper manner.

The 10-bed health centre has been made fully air-conditioned. A 24-hour emergency facility will also be available for the patients in this centre, along with an ambulance facility.