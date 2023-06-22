Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Cities » Sant Nirankari health centre inaugurated

Sant Nirankari health centre inaugurated

A Sant Nirankari health centre was inaugurated in Nirankari Colony

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 22, 2023 5:15 pm

[Photo: SNS]

Advertisement

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, and Nirankari Rajpita Ji inaugurated the health centre to be run under the guidance of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation.
Joginder Sukhija, secretary, Sant Nirankari Mission informed that the centre has been renovated and converted into a super specialty hospital with state-of-the-art facilities so that patients can be treated in a proper manner.
The 10-bed health centre has been made fully air-conditioned. A 24-hour emergency facility will also be available for the patients in this centre, along with an ambulance facility.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Yogi directs officials to issue Ayushman health cards to the needy on priority
Boy dies while participating in state govt celebrations
Union Health Minister to chair high-level meeting to review heatwave management

Advertisement