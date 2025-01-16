Sandeep Dikshit files nomination, exudes confidence of victory

Exuding confidence of victory, Congress leader and two-time former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday filed his nomination papers to take on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and BJP nominee Parvesh Verma.

Dikshit was flanked by senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Pawan Khera and Udit Raj during the filing of his nomination.

Advertisement

Before filing his papers, Dikshit did a puja at his residence and later held a rally. During this, he said on this day, he missed his mother Sheila Dikshit a lot.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his interactions with the public, Dikshit said he is optimistic about the party’s prospects, that his meetings with residents have shown a positive shift in sentiment toward the Congress.

“I have a very good feeling about our chances,” he stated, adding that after meeting numerous people and gauging their opinions on other political parties, he realized that there was growing support for the Congress.

Speaking to a news agency, Ajay Maken said, “Sandeep Dikshit is going to win the elections and Arvind Kejriwal will lose. In Delhi, AAP is going to lose the elections because of corruption; ‘Sheeshmahal’ and excise policy. The people of Delhi will bring back the legacy of former CM Sheila Dikshit.”

In addition to Dikshit, Congress nominee Ariba Khan also filed her nomination from Okhla assembly segment.