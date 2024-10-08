Salon owner held in South West Delhi hit-and-run case

A 29-year-old car driver was arrested for allegedly mowing down a food delivery agent in a hit-and-run in South West Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the delivery boy was crossing the Outer Ring Road near DDA flats in the Munirka area of South West Delhi.

The vehicle involved in the accident was seized from the errant driver identified as Naveen Kumar. It is registered in the name of his sister, said a police official.

Kumar, a resident of Sadik Nagar, New Delhi who runs a salon, was driving the vehicle when it hit the delivery agent.

The police have handed over the body of the deceased to his family after the post-mortem.

The deceased, Harendra, is survived by his father, wife, and a six-month-old son.