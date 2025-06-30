Sahib Singh Verma remembered on his death anniversary

Scores of people gathered at the ‘Swabhiman Sthal’ in Ghevra Mod of Outer Delhi to pay homage to former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma on his death anniversary.

Verma was known for his simplicity and service to the people of the national capital.

On the occasion, a welfare distribution program was organized on a large scale, in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), where free assistive devices like wheelchairs, walking sticks, hearing aids, and other life-enhancing support equipment, were given to hundreds of eligible differently-abled individuals (Divyangjan) and senior citizens.

According to the BJP leader’s son and Delhi Minister, Parvesh Verma, the initiative truly embodied the life and mission of his father, who always believed that governance must empower the weakest sections of society first.

Speaking at a prayer meeting held on the occasion, he said, “My father was not just my parent — he was my first teacher, my role model, and my moral compass. He showed us that even in politics, you can stay honest, humble, and deeply rooted in your culture. He didn’t just represent Delhi in the Assembly or Parliament; he represented its soul — especially that of rural Delhi.”

Speaking to the media, Manoj Tiwari, MP, said those who knew Sahib Singh still have him in their hearts as he was a person who remained humble and connected with the people, while holding a high position.

He informed that a proposal has been forwarded to name the Signature Bridge after Sahib Singh Verma, and expressed confidence that the same will be achieved.

Delhi cabinet ministers, MPs, and BJP state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva were present on the occasion besides a large number of people from rural Delhi who paid rich tributes to the late leader, recalling his immense contribution to public life and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

Notably, people of Delhi’s villages often open up their hearts while remembering Sahib Singh, saying he was the leader who truly felt for the entire rural belt and worked for the development.

His influence was not limited to political achievements, he was an educationist, a reformer, and a rare voice who bridged the gap between rural simplicity and urban governance.