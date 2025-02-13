Sachdeva urges LG to seek report from IT dept on renaming “CMO Delhi” X handle

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday strongly condemned Arvind Kejriwal for converting the X (formerly Twitter) account “CMO Delhi”which was created, expanded, and recognized using public funds—into his personal X account under the name “Kejriwal at Work.”

He has urged the Lt Governor to demand a report from the Delhi government’s social media and IT Department on how the “CMO Delhi” X handle—developed using public funds—was renamed for personal use by Kejriwal, and has also demanded that this digital loot be stopped immediately.

The BJP leader stated that during his ten-year term as the Delhi CM, Kejriwal was allegedly involved in multiple scams, ranging from ration card fraud to the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ scandal and others.

He further slammed AAP chief for allegedly misusing government funds by appointing party workers as government employees, and further said that this new form of ‘digital loot’ is unprecedented.

“It is unlikely that any outgoing CM in the country has ever done something like this,” he added. Sachdeva also pointed out that millions of people followed the “CMO Delhi” X handle, believing it to be the official handle of the CM.

Sharpening his attack, the BJP leader alleged that by orchestrating this digital heist, Kejriwal has not only misused government resources, but also compromised people’s private information, for which he must face legal action.