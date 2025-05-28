.Sachdeva slams AAP over false claims on Yamuna cleaning and Sundar Nagri School

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making false and baseless claims regarding the cleaning of the Yamuna River and the school in Sundar Nagri, stating that the party has become politically desperate following the collapse of its municipal wing in Delhi.

He alleged that AAP leaders are now issuing misleading statements about electricity and water shortages in the city in an attempt to remain politically relevant.

Sachdeva asserted that the AAP’s claims about the Yamuna cleaning project and the Sundar Nagri school are entirely untrue. He claimed the previous Kejriwal-led government perpetrated an alleged ₹8,000 crore scam under the pretext of cleaning the Yamuna.

He added that the AAP is now rattled by the visible progress being made under the current initiative launched by the Lieutenant Governor and being led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as part of her 100-day action plan.

“The BJP government has not only allocated budgets for sewage treatment plants (STPs), but has also fast-tracked sludge removal in phases to clean the Yamuna,” Sachdeva said.

He further stated that there is no significant shortage of electricity or water in the city. Thanks to the Summer Action Plan developed by the current government, the chronic water crisis that plagued Delhi for the past ten years has seen marked improvement.

On the issue of the school in Sundar Nagri, Sachdeva called AAP’s claims a “bundle of lies.” He said that, on the eve of elections, AAP leader Atishi inaugurated a half-constructed school building that lacked even basic facilities like electricity and water connections.

The current government, he added, is now completing the pending work, and the school will be fully operational soon.