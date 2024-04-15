Sachdeva attacks AAP, Cong for not fielding women candidates in Delhi

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday slammed the AAP and Congress for not fielding any woman candidate in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections and called them “anti-women”.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi BJP chief said, “By not allocating a single Lok Sabha seat in Delhi both Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) and Congress have revealed their anti-women empowerment stance.”

Sachdeva said BJP has provided opportunity for two women to contest in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, whereas the INDIA bloc “by disregarding the sentiments of Delhi’s 6.7 million female voters, has not given a single woman a ticket”.

The statement of the Delhi BJP president came a day after the Congress announced the names of its candidates for the three out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

It may be mentioned that AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing in several states for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the agreement, in Delhi of the seven parliamentary seats, AAP would contest in four seats and Congress in three constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.